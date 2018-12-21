AMETEK (AME) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato purchased 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

