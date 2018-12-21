AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,201,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 324,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 345,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

