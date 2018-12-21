Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 1,150,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

In related news, insider Robert William Schafer bought 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £600.36 ($784.48). Also, insider Jack Swanson bought 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £683.76 ($893.45).

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/amur-minerals-amc-trading-5-4-higher.html.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.