Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $378,000 Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,918,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,498,000 after purchasing an additional 242,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after purchasing an additional 323,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 298,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $27,554,486.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,750,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,456,528 shares of company stock worth $1,281,856,008. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

