Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $250,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $933,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $4,601,096 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

