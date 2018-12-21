Analysts Anticipate Amber Road Inc (AMBR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amber Road’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amber Road.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,123 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $28,200.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 20,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,143.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,181 shares of company stock worth $1,230,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBR. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amber Road by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,745,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,606,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 322,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 170,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 170,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 2,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $229.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amber Road (AMBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.