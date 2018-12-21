Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (RYN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.87. Rayonier has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rayonier by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 165,145 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $2,701,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

