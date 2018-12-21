Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $658.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report $658.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.31 million to $692.75 million. Express posted sales of $693.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Express by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Express by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter.

EXPR opened at $5.35 on Friday. Express has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $376.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

