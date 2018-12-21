Analysts Expect HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 150 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HFBC shares. ValuEngine raised HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HopFed Bancorp stock. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. HopFed Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 1.38% of HopFed Bancorp worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFBC stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. HopFed Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

