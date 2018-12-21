Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 40.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAR. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $230,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 61.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $211,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,794. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.36. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.