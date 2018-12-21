Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $43,502.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $507,867.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Saul Centers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Saul Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.