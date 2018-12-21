Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colfax Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colfax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $32,547.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $282,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $84,613.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892 shares of company stock worth $183,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colfax by 143.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 566,039 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Colfax by 317.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 681,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 518,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 450,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth $11,891,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Colfax by 70.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

