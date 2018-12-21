Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Vision (EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2018 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Vision Holdings, Inc. is involved in optical retail primarily in the United States. The company offer product and services for eye care needs through retail stores and consumer websites. Its brand portfolio consists of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores and Vista Optical locations inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. “

12/10/2018 – National Vision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2018 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2018 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/26/2018 – National Vision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2018 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2018 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – National Vision was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,556,477 shares of company stock valued at $504,879,484. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 41.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National Vision by 1,774.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $247,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

