Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) recently:

12/20/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

12/11/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

12/6/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

11/10/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.30. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 816.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 426,100 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.