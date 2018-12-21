Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2018 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Carlisle’s shares underperformed and look overvalued compared to its industry. The company’s overseas business is exposed to headwinds like interest rate and currency fluctuations. Also, Carlisle’s high research and development costs along with escalating input and freight costs, might drag down the company’s near-term profitability. The analyst community has taken a bearish stance on Carlisle. Notably, over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

12/17/2018 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/17/2018 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/17/2018 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/16/2018 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Carlisle’s shares underperformed and look overvalued compared to its industry. The company’s overseas business is exposed to headwinds like interest rate and currency fluctuations. Also, Carlisle’s high research and development costs along with escalating input and freight costs, might drag down the company’s near-term profitability. The analyst community has taken a bearish stance on Carlisle. Notably, over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

12/3/2018 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Carlisle’s shares underperformed the industry on average. Also, the stock looks overvalued compared to the industry. The company’s overseas business is exposed to headwinds like interest rate and currency fluctuations. Also, the company’s high research and development costs along with escalating input and freight costs, might drag down the company’s near-term profitability. The analyst community has taken a bearish stance on Carlisle. Notably, over the past couple of months, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for both 2018 and 2019.”

11/18/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/13/2018 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Carlisle Companies was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 316,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,152. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $82,864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,263,000 after buying an additional 181,769 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

