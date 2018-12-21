Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WestJet Airlines (WJA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WestJet Airlines (TSE: WJA):

12/7/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$18.50 price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$20.50.

12/5/2018 – WestJet Airlines was upgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

12/5/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

12/3/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

11/2/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

10/31/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – WestJet Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE WJA opened at C$18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. WestJet Airlines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$16.82 and a 1-year high of C$27.23.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that WestJet Airlines Ltd. will post 1.34150728291492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. WestJet Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

In other news, Director Colleen Johnston bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$562,500.00.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

