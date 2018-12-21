Analysts Set CONMED Co. (CNMD) PT at $80.67

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on shares of CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen bought 900 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.60 per share, with a total value of $61,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 176,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. CONMED has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

