Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Target Price at $41.92

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hawaiian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 23.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

