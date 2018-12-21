Analysts Set SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) PT at $5.29

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 541,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,312. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.53.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 102.52% and a negative net margin of 8,592.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 66,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

