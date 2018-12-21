Analysts Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Price Target at $122.56

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122.56 ($1.60).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 ($2.26) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 307,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £343,935.20 ($449,412.26). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 783,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £909,326.32 ($1,188,195.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,783,902 shares of company stock worth $206,083,885.

LON TALK opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

