Analysts Set United Internet AG (UTDI) PT at $56.62

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.62 ($65.83).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.46 ($0.53) on Tuesday, reaching €38.01 ($44.20). 907,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

