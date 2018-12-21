Analysts Set Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) PT at $10.25

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 223,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 3,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,400. The firm has a market cap of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.18. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

