Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (AHT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ashtead Group (LON: AHT) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2018 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/12/2018 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/11/2018 – Ashtead Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,390 ($31.23) price target on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Ashtead Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12) on Friday. Ashtead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe acquired 13,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, with a total value of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

