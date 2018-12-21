Analyzing Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $86.26 million 2.11 $16.00 million $0.12 9.08 Laredo Petroleum $822.16 million 0.97 $548.97 million $0.60 5.67

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abraxas Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 3 6 4 0 2.08

Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 251.68%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 232.35%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -1.48% 30.57% 10.57% Laredo Petroleum 51.61% 24.30% 10.35%

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves were 65.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2017, it had assembled 124,843 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 215,883 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

