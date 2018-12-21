Analyzing Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and QCR (QCRH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years and QCR has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commerce Bancshares and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 7 0 0 1.70 QCR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. QCR has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 58.10%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 30.97% 15.56% 1.64% QCR 19.46% 10.87% 0.99%

Risk and Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.26 billion 4.87 $319.38 million $2.64 20.90 QCR $166.00 million 2.97 $35.70 million $2.66 11.84

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats QCR on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 327 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.