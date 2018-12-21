Analyzing GlobeImmune (GBIM) & Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) and Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GlobeImmune alerts:

This table compares GlobeImmune and Stemline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeImmune $6.46 million 0.14 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Stemline Therapeutics $900,000.00 306.69 -$67.82 million ($2.94) -2.95

GlobeImmune has higher revenue and earnings than Stemline Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlobeImmune and Stemline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Stemline Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.45, indicating a potential upside of 181.71%. Given Stemline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stemline Therapeutics is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Volatility & Risk

GlobeImmune has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeImmune and Stemline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A Stemline Therapeutics N/A -114.50% -90.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlobeImmune beats Stemline Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. The company's preclinical pipeline products include SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy; SL-101, a single chain monoclonal antibody fragment for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and SL-901, a small molecule kinase inhibitor. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.