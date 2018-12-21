Analyzing Hamilton Bancorp (HBK) & Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)

Hamilton Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBK) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Hamilton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hamilton Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hamilton Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Bancorp -25.09% -5.55% -0.60% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hamilton Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Bancorp $20.07 million 2.41 -$6.04 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 4.93 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hamilton Bancorp.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats Hamilton Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Bancorp Company Profile

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist primarily of the U.S. government agency, municipal and corporate bond obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, as well as equity securities of government-sponsored enterprises. Further, the company provides ATM, online banking, and remote deposit capture services. It serves employment sectors, including services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade, federal and local government, health care facilities, and finance related employment. The company serves customers through seven full-service banking offices located in Cockeysville, Pasadena, Towson, Rosedale, Ellicott City, and Baltimore City in Maryland. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Towson, Maryland.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

