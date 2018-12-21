Analyzing Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lafargeholcim and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lafargeholcim 2 1 3 0 2.17 Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 2 0 5 0 2.43

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than Lafargeholcim.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 0.91 -$1.70 billion N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $926.54 million 1.26 $96.08 million $0.85 11.48

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lafargeholcim.

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lafargeholcim N/A N/A N/A Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 8.80% 30.87% 11.07%

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina beats Lafargeholcim on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

