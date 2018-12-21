Analyzing Lipocine (LPCN) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Puma Biotechnology and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 3 3 5 0 2.18 Lipocine 0 1 3 0 2.75

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $69.10, suggesting a potential upside of 223.81%. Lipocine has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 390.38%. Given Lipocine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $26.20 million 31.06 -$291.95 million ($7.85) -2.72 Lipocine N/A N/A -$20.98 million ($1.05) -1.24

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lipocine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -73.45% -301.41% -74.05% Lipocine N/A -89.88% -52.46%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lipocine beats Puma Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that is currently in Phase II testing; and LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

