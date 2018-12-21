Analyzing PFO Global (PFGBQ) and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFO Global and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFO Global $3.40 million 0.01 -$15.66 million N/A N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR $3.13 billion 2.24 $788.03 million $0.64 8.97

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PFO Global.

Volatility & Risk

PFO Global has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PFO Global and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFO Global N/A N/A N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 23.77% 42.59% 25.26%

Dividends

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PFO Global does not pay a dividend. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PFO Global and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR beats PFO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFO Global

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories; and offers electroplating services. Its products include miniature speaker modules, receivers, and speakers; haptic and RF/mechanical products; optics, traditional microphones, and headsets; and LDS antenna and FPC-antennas. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and ultra-slim notebooks. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Wan chai, Hong Kong.

