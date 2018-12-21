Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,355. The company has a market cap of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.67. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

