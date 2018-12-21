Andrew G. Mills Sells 3,000 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $332,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VRSK stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.60 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

