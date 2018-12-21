ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 36,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $818,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $371,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,850. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,179,000 after buying an additional 239,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.8% in the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,024,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,027,000 after buying an additional 521,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after buying an additional 702,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.