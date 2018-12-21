Anthem Inc (ANTM) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $55,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 129.1% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,031,000 after purchasing an additional 884,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,584,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 40.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,690,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.72. 156,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,941. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $300.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,620. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

