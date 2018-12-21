Apergy (APY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

NYSE APY opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Apergy has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

