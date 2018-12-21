Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.406-1.419 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.13 EPS.

Shares of APOG opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

