Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7% to ~$1.406-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.13-3.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $868.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/apogee-enterprises-apog-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.