Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 59.5% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $467,361.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018423 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005452 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005849 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00002303 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

