Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Decreased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

