AQR Capital Management LLC Has $105.70 Million Position in ITT Inc (ITT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341,925 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $105,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ITT by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 240,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AQR Capital Management LLC Has $105.70 Million Position in ITT Inc (ITT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-105-70-million-position-in-itt-inc-itt.html.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.