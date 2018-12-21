ARBITRAGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ARBITRAGE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $369,750.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00239322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 129.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000457 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Token Profile

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,761,815 tokens. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit.

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

