ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $731.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $97,714.00 and approximately $731.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.11023209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00029877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 151,219,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,145,179 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.