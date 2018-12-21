ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $802.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.15. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

