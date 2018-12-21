ArcelorMittal (MT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.01

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 163791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

