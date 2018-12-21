Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. WBB Securities upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 36,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,322. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 773,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 239,999 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

