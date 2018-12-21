Argan, Inc. (AGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Argan an industry rank of 227 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

AGX stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 3,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,881. Argan has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $597.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.73. Argan had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Argan by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Argan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth $3,819,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

