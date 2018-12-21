Argo Group (ARGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 target price on shares of Argo Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.83 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

In related news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $625,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $428,841.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,078,265.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

