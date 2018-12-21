Argus Trading Up 29.4% This Week (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Argus has a total market cap of $1,027.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argus has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006797 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020282 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00241965 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014740 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

