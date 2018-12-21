Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $162.23 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

