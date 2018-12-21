Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 35,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,505,183.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $57.99 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Nomura set a $72.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

